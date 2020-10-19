What’s next for Brian Ortega and Korean Zombie after UFC Fight Island 6?

In the main event of UFC Fight Island 6, Brian Ortega was returning after nearly two years away to battle Chan Sung Jung aka Korean Zombie.

UFC president, Dana White said the winner would be getting the next title shot and it was Ortega getting the job done. “T-City” dominated the fight from start to finish and even dropped Zombie twice.

Now, following the event, here is what I think should be next for Brian Ortega and Korean Zombie after UFC Fight Island 6.

Brian Ortega

No one knew what to expect from the returning Brian Ortega. He hadn’t fought since he was dominated by Max Holloway at UFC 231 back in December of 2018. Since then, he had a plethora of injuries and surgeries and even made a new team around him.

Although many think ring rust is real, Ortega proved that wrong as he looked phenomenal and it might have been the best Ortega we have seen in the UFC. His striking and striking defense was phenomenal and now it appears he will be fighting Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight title next.

Ortega vs. Volkanovski is a great stylistic matchup. On the feet, both men have proven their striking is much better. Volkanovski also likes to wrestle but taking down Ortega could present some problems. The fight should happen sometime in early 2021 and headline or co-headline a pay-per-view event.

Korean Zombie

Korean Zombie is now in limbo in the featherweight division. The UFC is working on rebooking Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Yair Rodriguez and many believe Max Holloway should fight Calvin Kattar. So, depending on when he wants to return he will have to fight someone lower ranked.

One fight that makes a ton of sense and could headline a fight night card is Korean Zombie vs. Josh Emmett. Emmett is coming off a decision win over Shane Burgos but he tore his knee and will be out for nearly a year. So, if the fight is to happen it won’t be able to take place until the April-June range.

Yet, with the damage Zombie took, the timeframe does make sense and it would be an insane striking matchup.

What do you think should be next for Brian Ortega and Korean Zombie after UFC Fight Island 6?