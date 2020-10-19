Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why McGregor vs. Poirier 2 will have no impact on lightweight division

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov explained why Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 2 has no impact on the UFC lightweight division.

The UFC is targeting the rematch between “Notorious” and “The Diamond” to take place on January 23, 2021. It’s an important fight for both men, with the winner likely next in line to fight the winner of the UFC 254 main event between Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje. However, McGregor vs. Poirier 2 is not a lightweight bout, but it will instead take place in the UFC welterweight division according to McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh.

Speaking to TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter, Nurmagomedov said he doesn’t believe that McGregor vs. Poirier 2 should mean much when it comes to the lightweight division.

Khabib on McGregor vs. Poirier: "You have to fight at 155. If they fight at 170 or 185, this is not a lightweight contender fight. If you want to fight in the lightweight division for the belt, you have to fight at lightweight." Full interview: https://t.co/7ntzidm8fF pic.twitter.com/6EKuwBYW25 — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 19, 2020

“You have to at 155. If they fight at 170 or 185, this is not a lightweight contender fight. if you want to fight in the lightweight division for the belt, then you have to fight at lightweight,” Nurmagomedov said.

“If you want to fight for the title at 155, then you have to make 155. I don’t understand why Dustin showed his weakness. This is just my opinion.”

These are certainly interesting comments from the champ. Most fans and media assume that the winner of McGregor vs. Poirier 2 will get the next title shot at 155lbs, but with the fight being at 170lbs and the champ not being a fan of that, there is no guarantee that Nurmagomdov agrees to fight against the winner. The champ wants the division’s title to mean something, so making the championship weight of 155lbs is key.

Then again, Nurmagomedov may not have a choice. The UFC will book the next title fight as it sees fit, so even though the McGregor vs. Poirier rematch is at 170lbs, don’t be surprised if and when the UFC awards the winner with a lightweight title shot.

Do you agree with Khabib Nurmagomedov that Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 2 will have no impact on the UFC lightweight division?