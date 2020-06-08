What’s next for Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer after UFC 250?

In the main event of UFC 250, Amanda Nunes was looking to defend her featherweight title for the first time when she battled Felicia Spencer.

It was the first time Nunes was going back up to 145-pounds since her upset win over Cris Cyborg at UFC 232. For Spencer, it was her first time fighting for UFC gold. this following a 2-1 record with the promotion.

Amanda Nunes ultimately went on to dominate Saturday’s title fight, earning a lopsided unanimous decision win.

Now, following the event, here is what we think should be next for Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer.

Amanda Nunes

Amanda Nunes cemented herself once again as the greatest women’s fighter of all-time. She became the first fighter in UFC history to successfully defend two titles in two different divisions while still holding onto both.

Following the win, Nunes said she would be taking some time off to be with her wife in Nina Ansaroff, as the two are expecting a child in a couple of months. Once they have their daughter, Nunes will enter mom mode and be away from the Octagon for perhaps the remainder of 2020.

If Nunes is out for the rest of 2020, it could be a good thing for the bantamweight and featherweight divisions as there is no clear number, one contender, to fight her. But, it seems likely she will go back down to bantamweight where the most likely option is Irene Aldana.

The Mexican fighter in Aldana is coming off a spectacular knockout win at UFC 245. She’s also 5-1 in her last six fights with wins over Ketlen Vieira, Bethe Correia, and Talita Bernardo among others. But, she may still need one more win. So, while Nunes if off perhaps Aldana fights someone like Julianna Pena in a number one contender fight.

Felicia Spencer

Felicia Spencer has gone the distance with Amanda Nunes and Cris Cyborg which shows her toughness. In the fight, many thought she would have success on the ground. But, that wasn’t the case yet the Canadian still landed a couple of hard shots.

Now, following UFC 250, the big question is, who does Felicia Spencer fight next? The only featherweight she has not fought is Norma Dumont who’s coming off a knockout loss to Megan Anderson. So, perhaps the UFC will make that fight. Or, maybe they finally look to sign more featherweight and build up the division.

But, for now, Spencer has limited options as if the UFC doesn’t add anyone, the only fight that makes sense is to take on Dumont.

What do you think should be next for Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer after UFC 250?