Daniel Cormier says he will corner Dana White in potential Dan Le Batard fight

Daniel Cormier is backing his boss, Dana White.

Recently, UFC president Dana White and ESPN radio host Dan Le Batard have traded shots at one another over a potential charity boxing match. The UFC boss pledged $250 thousand for the fight and now Cormier is ready to train and corner him.

“I’m cornering Dana, I want to corner Dana if he fights Dan Le Batard. I’m going to corner my boy, Dana White. It’ll be good, I don’t have to train Dana,” Cormier said on DC & Helwani. “Team White, team UFC we are going to hire the best nutritionist, we are going to hire the greatest trainers, we are going to hire the best boxing coaches. We are going to do this thing in the most scientific way that has ever been done. Big Dan Le Batard better get ready.”

Daniel Cormier says the structure is in place with White using UFC fighters and the Performance Institute to help him train. What also makes it interesting is the fact Jorge Masvidal has said he will train and corner Dan Le Batard so we would see Cormier and “Gamebred” in opposing corners.

“I want the fight, I’m ready for the fight,” Cormier said. “Come on, you want the fight too, you want to see Dana actually fight, be honest?”

Whether or not the fight will ever happen is to be seen. But, both have accepted it where all the money will go to a charity. So, fans could very well see Dana White vs. Dan Le Batard sometime in 2020 with Daniel Cormier and Jorge Masvidal as their coaches and trainers.

For now, Cormier is preparing for his upcoming trilogy bout against Stipe Miocic.

What do you make of Daniel Cormier saying he will corner Dana White in his fight against Dan Le Batard?