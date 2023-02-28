Watch Jon Jones spar with Walt Harris and hit pads ahead of UFC 285 (Videos)

New footage has been released of UFC star Jon Jones hitting pads, in addition to him sparring with Walt Harris.

This weekend, Jon Jones will return after three years away from the Octagon. He’ll be doing so against Ciryl Gane as he attempts to capture the UFC heavyweight championship.

Jon has been putting in a whole lot of effort in order to get back to his best. Whether or not he’s still at that point, of course, remains to be seen.

‘Bones’ often divides opinion but very few have ever contested what he can do in the cage. Even after three years away, the majority of fans expect to see him shine in Las Vegas.

In the following new footage, Jones looks sharp as he goes to sparring war with UFC heavyweight Walt Harris.

Bruh, look at this recent footage of Jon jones sparring. I feel bad for Walt hahaha. pic.twitter.com/L44qIOvHaC — Sicky does MMA (Jon Jones AND NEW) (@SICKYDOESMMA) February 26, 2023

New footage Jon Jones hitting pads. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/SMuwPwohIj — Sicky does MMA (Jon Jones AND NEW) (@SICKYDOESMMA) February 26, 2023

Jones’ war prep

Whether it be Walt Harris, Henry Cejudo or any other UFC fighter, Jon is making sure he gets the best preparation imaginable.

It’s not surprising that he’d want that, either, given who he’ll be stepping into the cage with on Saturday.

Ciryl Gane may not be the undisputed champion but he’s certainly a worthy adversary. He’s been in the UFC for a couple of years now with his most recent appearance being a big TKO triumph over Tai Tuivasa.

Prior to that, he challenged Francis Ngannou for the belt, coming up short after being overpowered in the wrestling department.

There’s a chance we could see Jones get the better of the exchanges on the feet. More than likely, though, he’ll take a leaf out of Francis’ book – as hard as that may be to believe.

Are you excited to see Jon Jones back in action? What is the most likely outcome of his battle with Ciryl Gane? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!