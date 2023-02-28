Just Scrap Radio Ep. 112 with Bruce Buffer, Geoff Neal, Jalin Turner, and Mana Martinez

The 112th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC 285.

We’re first joined by the voice of the Octagon Bruce Buffer (2:02). Next, seventh-ranked UFC welterweight Geoff Neal (19:00) comes on. 10th-ranked UFC lightweight Jalin Turner (31:45) stops by. Closing out the program is UFC bantamweight Mana Martinez (45:20).

Bruce Buffer opens up the show to talk about his career and the UFC turning 30 this year. He also talks about how much longer he expects to keep going. Bruce then talks about some of the big fights in Jones-Gane, McGregor-Chandler, the return to the UK, and talks about the Brazil incident of the commission changing the score in the Octagon. He also talks about his bourbon and podcast and the new ventures he’s going in.

Geoff Neal stops by to preview his UFC 285 fight against Shavkat Rakhmonov. Geoff talks about the fight falling through due to an injury in January and all the fans saying he was scared of Rakhmonov. He then talks about whether or not he was surprised he got offered Rakhmonov and what he made of his career so far. Neal then talks about what a win at UFC 285 does for him, and his thoughts on the welterweight division.

Jalin Turner comes on to preview his UFC 285 fight against Mateusz Gamrot. Jalin talks about Dan Hooker getting injured and how surprised he was to see the seventh-ranked lightweight step up to face him. Turner then talks about what a win does for him and his hopes to headline a card this year.

Mana Martinez closes out the program to preview his UFC 285 fight against Cameron Saaiman. Mana talks about going back to Texas to train after the Krause situation and how that impacted him. He then talks about hoping to derail the South African’s hype and what a win does for him.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

