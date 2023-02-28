Henry Cejudo shares bold prediction for Saturday’s Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane title fight at UFC 285: “I promise you that”

Henry Cejudo has given his official prediction for this weekend’s main event between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane.

At UFC 285, Jon Jones will return to the Octagon for the first time in three years. In doing so, he’ll challenge for the UFC heavyweight championship against Ciryl Gane.

It may not be Francis Ngannou, but beating Gane would serve as definitive proof that Jones is still elite.

One man who has been training closely with Jon is none other than Henry Cejudo. The two have been working together for months, with ‘Triple C’ recently joining Jones for the final part of his training camp.

During a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Cejudo gave his thoughts on what’ll happen when Jones and Gane meet.

“Jon had a hell of a camp, man. Obviously, he had his original team, he had (Brandon) Gibson, (Greg) Jackson, in addition to having captain Eric (Albarracin) shoot out there. He brought a bunch of different training partners from all across the country, all across the world,” Cejudo said. “They all came to give Jon Jones that look, that Ciryl Gane look.”

Cejudo praises Jones

“He’s ready for everything. I think Jon needed these last three years… (They’ve) really allowed Jon to come back and rekindle that love that he once had for the sport… There won’t be no more debate over who’s the greatest mixed martial artist of all time,” Cejudo added. “He’s gonna go out there and win it in fashion. Jon is just firing on all cylinders. He’s a beast… Ciryl Gane is not gonna go past three rounds. I promise you that.”

