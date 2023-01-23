Video | Sean O’Malley slams restaurant after being kicked out for dress code violation: “Do you know who the f**k I am?!”

UFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley was not happy after being kicked out of a restaurant for a dress code violation.

‘Sugar’ has been out of action since his clash with Petr Yan at UFC 280 in October. In that outing, O’Malley and ‘No Mercy’ went back and forth for 15 grueling minutes. While many felt the former champion deserved the nod, the Russian came up short by split decision.

That bout in October was expected to crown the next title challenger for bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling. However, the promotion has instead changed course. Following the event, Dana White revealed ‘Funk Master’ will instead face Henry Cejudo next.

As of now, the bantamweight championship matchup doesn’t have a date but could happen as soon as March. While Sterling has recently revealed he’s struggling with a bicep injury, he’s indicated he could return in time to compete on UFC 285.

Given the uncertainty that is going on at 135 pounds, Sean O’Malley is in a strange spot. Nonetheless, the bantamweight contender is back in the headlines, but not for anything fighting-related. Recently, O’Malley revealed that he was kicked out of a restaurant in Arizona for a dress code violation.

The 28-year-old discussed the situation in a recent video posted to social media. There, O’Malley blasted the Ocean 44 restaurant in Arizona and stated he went across the street to a Toca Madera. The bantamweight added that he was given free food by the later establishment, as they knew who he was.

noooo not even all of his local restaurants know who Suga Sean is pic.twitter.com/Wr1IvQBanA — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) January 23, 2023

“I went to Ocean 44 right across the street and I walk in looking good as f*ck like I usually do,” O’Malley stated in the video. “They go, ‘Uh, sir, we can’t serve you, we have a dress code.’ I said, ‘Bitch, do you know who the fuck I am?’ no I didn’t say that, so we came across the street to Toca Madera and they’re hookin’ us up with free food because they know who the f*ck I am, so f*ck you Ocean 44. I hope your f*cking place burns tonight.”

According to Ocean 44’s website, the restaurant holds a strict dress code, specifically banning athletic wear as well as revealing clothing. It’s safe to say the UFC bantamweight contender wasn’t thrilled with that information upon his arrival.

What do you make of this news? Are you excited about Sean O’Malley’s return? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!