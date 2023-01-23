Terrance McKinney blasts Barstool Sports for mocking his knockout loss to Ismael Bonfim at UFC 283

UFC lightweight prospect Terrance McKinney has a bone to pick with Barstool Sports.

The sports website headed up by Dave Portnoy has always been a bit controversial. Since branching out into MMA, things haven’t been much different. The Barstool founder even got into it with Justin Gaethje over their association with Paddy Pimblett late last year.

Nonetheless, the site has millions of fans and continues to grow. However, not everyone is a fan, and it’s safe to say that UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney falls into that camp. Prior to UFC 283, ‘T Wrecks’ hit back at one of the company’s writers, Jack McGuire, on Twitter after the latter picked him to lose.

Over the weekend at UFC 283 in Brazil, Terrance McKinney would lose by a sensational flying knee finish to Ismael Bonfim. The knockout was a brutal one, as it set back the 28-year-old a fair bit. Prior to the event, McKinney had won three of his last four fights, all by the way of finish.

While the defeat was a brutal one for the lightweight prospect, Barstool Sports seemed to revel in it. Following the knockout loss, the website put out an article seemingly mocking McKinney for his defeat, as well as his prior comments about the website.

On Twitter, Terrance McKinney hit back at the website, as well as the author of the story, Robbie Fox. The UFC lightweight stated that despite his defeat, the website still doesn’t know anything about sports.

You still don't lol — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) January 23, 2023

“You still don’t lol”

Specifically this is @RobbieBarstool — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) January 23, 2023 "This is why I'll never rock with Barstool… Specifically this is @RobbieBarstool"

Prior to UFC 283, Terrance McKinney called for a clash with Paddy Pimblett. Given Barstool Sports‘ association with ‘The Baddy’, it’s not surprising to see the website go after the lightweight prospect.

