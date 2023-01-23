Sage Northcutt slated for first fight in four years at ONE Fight Night 10 in May

ONE Championship lightweight contender Sage Northcutt is finally slated to make his return.

‘Super Sage’ has been out of action since his clash with Cosmo Alexandre in May 2019. The bout was a massive one for the lightweight, as it was his debut in ONE Championship. He exited the UFC the prior year with a three-fight winning streak, last knocking out Zak Ottow in July 2018.

All that momentum went out the window at ONE Championship: Enter the Dragon in 2019. Less than a minute into the contest, the Brazilian flatted Northcutt with a massive shot, handing him the first knockout loss of his career. The knockout resulted in eight broken bones in the UFC veteran’s face, requiring surgery.

Since then, Sage Northcutt has been out of the cage. However, that will change soon, as ONE Championship announced on social media the lightweight will be returning in May. At ONE Fight Night 10, Northcutt will be facing Ahmed Mujtaba.

‘Wolverine’ currently holds a 10-2 professional record, and is currently riding a two-fight winning streak. He last submitted Abraao Anorim in November, and will now look to notch the biggest victory of his career over Northcutt.

The added lightweight matchup is just another addition to a stacked ONE Championship card. The event is slated to be the promotion’s maiden voyage to America, as the card will be held in Colorado at the 1stBank Center. For those at home, the action will be broadcast on Amazon Prime.

The card is slated to be headlined by a flyweight championship trilogy bout between Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes. ‘Mighty Mouse’ knocked out the Brazilian last August to claim gold, avenging his prior defeat to ‘Black Diamond’ in the process.

What do you make of this fight announcement? Are you excited about ONE Fight Night 10? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!