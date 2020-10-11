VIDEO | Joaquin Buckley gets props from Dana White following insane KO over Impa Kasanganay

UFC middleweight Joaquin Buckley posted a video of him getting props from UFC president Dana White following his big KO win on Fight Island.

Buckley earned himself a $50,000 bonus for his incredible spinning back kick KO over Impa Kasanganay on the UFC Fight Island 5 prelims. After suffering a brutal KO loss to Kevin Holland in his own debut inside the Octagon, it was an incredible comeback performance by Buckley as he put the entire MMA world on notice with his KO win.

Following UFC Fight Island 5, Buckley was interviewed by ESPN but before that happened, he received a personal visit from White, who gave him props. Buckley posted the video of White meeting him backstage, and although it is difficult to hear what White told him, you can see by the look on White’s face that he was impressed by Buckley’s performance.

@danawhite showing me some love after my fight such a surreal moment I’ll never forget this Night #FightOfNight #PerformanceOfTheNight #KockoutOfTheNight Oct.10 2020 @visitabudhabi

The win over Kasanganay evened Buckley’s UFC record to 1-1. Although most MMA fans probably didn’t know too much about Buckley before this knockout win, it’s one of those victories that can single-handily change someone’s life. Buckley received a 50k bonus for his work inside the cage and millions of people have viewed the clip of the KO online.

As for what is next for Buckley, it is difficult to say at this point. While the win over Kasanganay was incredible, it was just two months ago that Buckley was knocked out by Holland. Perhaps he has turned a page or perhaps it was just one of those once-in-a-lifetime moments, but regardless, it was an amazing win and a memory for a lifetime.

What do you think Joaquin Buckley and Dana White spoke about following UFC Fight Island 5?