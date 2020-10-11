Michael Chandler still open to fighting Tony Ferguson at UFC 254 on short notice: “I would definitely fight him”

UFC lightweight Michael Chandler says he is still open to fighting Tony Ferguson in the co-main event of UFC 254 later this month.

Chandler, the former three-time Bellator lightweight champion, recently signed a lucrative free-agent deal with the UFC. As part of that deal, Chandler has been tabbed as the official backup for the UFC 254 main event between UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and interim champ Justin Gaethje. However, he has also been connected to a fight against Ferguson. It hasn’t been booked yet, but Chandler still wants that fight.

Speaking to MMAjunkie.com just two weeks until UFC 254, Chandler said that he is still open to fighting Ferguson on short notice if “El Cucuy” wants to take the fight.

“I’m already going Oct. 24th, I’m already making weight, so yes, I would definitely fight him. He’s kind of the only guy that I’m interested in fighting right now. It’s already been talked about, so you don’t add any names to that hat whenever a guy in the top five is already talked about,” Chandler said.

According to Chandler, the UFC offered him to both Ferguson and Poirier, but both men reportedly turned down the fight. Poirier, instead, seems likely to fight Conor McGregor later this year, but Ferguson is still without a fight.

“Tony Ferguson was on the table, he said no. Dustin Poirier was on the table, he said no. Since Dustin Poirier has said yes to Conor (McGregor) and I think Conor has said yes to Dustin. So that leaves Tony Ferguson. That’s why I said in his way with all caps on Twitter, I said you already turned down a fight against me on the biggest card of the year. This card was going to have a lot of eyeballs and we could’ve been the co-main event and got this tournament going as he likes to talk. I could’ve stepped on his mat and see how things shake out. I think I go out there and beat Tony Ferguson and I immediately put myself on the title picture,” Chandler said.

