Marlon Moraes releases statement following TKO loss to Cory Sandhagen, wants to fight again in December

UFC bantamweight Marlon Moraes released a statement following his TKO loss to Cory Sandhagen in the main event of UFC Fight Island 5.

Moraes was the No. 1 contender in the UFC bantamweight division heading into this fight but he suffered a brutal loss when Sandhagen wiped him out with a spinning wheel kick and punches. The loss will drop Moraes in the rankings behind Sandhagen and Aljamain Sterling and it puts him further from a fight against UFC bantamweight champion Pet Yan.

Following the loss in the main event of UFC Fight Island 5, Moraes took to his social media to release a statement to his fans. Here’s what “Magic” wrote on his Instagram.

I will continue to fight for mine! Who’s together is ok! Thank you all for the support December to return

With the loss, Moraes dropped to 5-3 overall in the UFC. It hasn’t been a kind 2020 for Moraes, who ended 2019 on a positive note when he defeated Jose Aldo via split decision at UFC 245. Moraes was originally set to headline the UFC Kazakhstan card against Yan, but when the coronavirus pandemic led to the card being canceled, Yan ended up fighting Aldo, the man who Moraes defeated, for the vacant bantamweight title at UFC 250.

Not only that, but Moraes also had a case of COVID-19 and had to overcome that, as well. That, combined with the loss to Sandhagen, makes it a tough year for Moraes. That being said, it’s good to see that he wants to get back in the Octagon before the end of the year. Although Moraes losing to Sandhagen hurts him when it comes to the UFC bantamweight title picture, he’s still a top-five fighter in the division and there are plenty of exciting fights for the UFC to book him in.

