Kevin Holland on UFC Vegas 6 knockout: “That was like ‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley type stuff right there”

Kevin Holland’s fight against Trevin Giles at UFC Vegas 5 was canceled because his opponent fainted, leaving the fighter eager to “punch someone in the face”

At UFC on Vegas 6, he did just that with a third-round knockout win against Joaquin Buckley.

For Holland, his statement win was comparable to “Sugar” Sean O’Malley’s sensational finish of Eddie Wineland.

“That was like ‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley type stuff right there,” he said pos-fight (via MMA Junkie). “That was pretty cool. I didn’t know (the knockout) was that clean. I thought it was kind of sloppy. That was pretty decent. I didn’t know it was that decent.”

Holland also praised his middleweight adversary for being a worthy opponent and putting on a good fight, which earned Holland a performance of the night bonus.

“Any victory is a great feeling, but overall I’ve been saying, ‘Let’s go, Bucko,’ for a while,” he said. “I didn’t think Buckley was coming to fight like that and he came to fight. Mad props to him for stepping up. Mad props to him for bringing the fight. Honestly, I have to sit back and really think about it, but I think that was one of the most fun fights I’ve ever been in — the back-and-forths, the smack talking. It was almost like a street affair with some cardio. That was dope.”

According to Holland, he intends on fighting as much as possible until he turns 30 when he plans to slow down. For the rising contender, his priority is to have fun and there is “no better job than fighting.”

“Every time they call me, I’ll take the fight,” he said.

Even though he declared he is ready to fight whenever, the 27-year is waiting for his stitches to heal from his UFC Vegas 6 fight before heading back to the Octagon.

“I can’t fight next weekend because I’ve got the stitches,” he said. “So I get 10 days to really relax and stuff like that. After my 10 days are up, I guess that’s my two weeks that me and my coaches talked about. I’ll be back in the gym, back ready to go.

“Like I was saying in my last interview, I can do 185 on two days’ notice and I can do 170 on two weeks. I prefer to do 170 on four weeks because I like to eat and I’ve gotta clean up the diet for 170, but honestly, if we can keep doing 185 right now, I don’t mind.”

Who do you want to see Kevin Holland fight next?