Kelvin Gastelum plans “sharp violence” against Nassourdine Imavov to reward fans after 28-day break

Kelvin Gastelum is planning to give MMA fans a treat at UFC Vegas 67.

Gastelum is set to make his return to the Octagon for the first time since August 2021 on January 14. When he makes the walk to the Octagon, he will be headlining UFC Vegas 67 against Nassourdine Imavov in a pivotal fight for both men.

Gastelum enters the scrap on a two-fight losing skid and having lost five of his last six. Although he has struggled as of late, Gastelum is confident in his skills. With that, he plans to reward UFC fans for the time off with a violent fight.

“t will be 28 days since you’ve last watched any @ufc To make up for lost time I take it upon myself to bring, beautiful, sharp violence. See you all soon. #OnAmission4Gold,” Gastelum tweeted.

Throughout his career, Gastelum has been known to put on exciting fights so he likely is telling the truth. He had a Fight of the Year against Israel Adesanya while also having 10 of his 16 wins by stoppage, and even when he doesn’t get a stoppage he still puts on exciting fights.

Kelvin Gastelum (16-8 and one No Contest), as mentioned, is coming off a decision loss to Cannonier and before that, dropped a decision to Robert Whittaker. His last win came by decision at UFC 258 against Ian Heinisch which snapped his three-fight losing skid after losing to Jack Hermansson, Darren Till, and Adesanya for the interim belt. In his career, he holds notable wins over Michael Bisping, Jacare Souza, Johny Hendricks, Tim Kennedy, and Uriah Hall among others.

Nassourdine Imavov (12-3) is also a very exciting fighter who is on a three-fight win streak and coming off a decision win over Joaquin Buckley. Prior to that, he scored a TKO win over Edmen Shahabazyan and a TKO win over Heinisch. His lone UFC loss was by majority decision to Phil Hawes.

