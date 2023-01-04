Dillon Danis responds to claims he was unprepared for boxing match against KSI which is why he pulled out

Dillon Danis says it’s fake news that he was unprepared for KSI.

Danis was supposed to headline a Misfits boxing card in London, England on January 14 against YouTuber KSI. However, on Wednesday, KSI’s manager, Mams Taylor, revealed Danis was out of the fight and was told it is because he was unprepared.

“The real reason is, from what they said to me, is that he’s underprepared,” Taylor said about Danis. “He has no coach, he might be struggling with weight even though there’s no rehydration. He has not been able to find a team that’s going to support him to bring him into the fight and obviously he’s got some other issues I think.

“It’s very sad and unfortunate because he didn’t reciprocate the respect that we’ve given him,” Taylor added about Danis. “He’s clearly embarrassed that he’s in this position and – look, who knows what he’s going to come out with and say. But, I’m disappointed because I never thought that someone who cares about his reputation as much as he does or what people think of him, I didn’t think that this would be something despite many people saying the opposite, that he’s not going to show up to the fight. They were right.”

After a few hours, Dillon Danis took to social media to share his thoughts and he said that reason is fake news.

fake news 😂 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) January 4, 2023

“fake news,” Danis wrote.

As of right now, Danis has yet to actually reveal why he pulled out of his boxing match against KSI. Whether or not he will is also to be seen.

Dillon Danis has not fought since 2019 when he submitted Max Humphrey at Bellator 222 in the first round. Prior to that, he scored a submission win over Kyle Walker at Bellator 198 in 2018 in his first pro-MMA fight.

Are you surprised that Dillon Danis pulled out of the boxing match against KSI?