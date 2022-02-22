Urijah Faber shares his thoughts on the upcoming Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling rematch at UFC 273: “Yan’s definitely the favorite in my opinion”

Urijah Faber weighed in on who he thinks will win in the upcoming Yan vs Sterling rematch at UFC 273.

Petr Yan (16-2 MMA) will meet up with Aljamain Sterling (20-3 MMA) on Saturday, April 9th at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

This will be their long awaited second matchup, their previous fight was held at UFC 259 back in March 2020 in Las Vegas. That fight ended with a win for Sterling by disqualification. Petr Yan, the defending champion, was disqualified after an illegal knee in the fourth round.

It was not the outcome either fighter wanted, needless to say ‘Yan vs Sterling 2’ will be a fight to watch come April. ‘No Mercy’ will be aiming to turn the tables on ‘FunkMaster‘ in the Octagon.

Urljah Faber, (35-11 MMA) spoke on the YouTube ‘The Schmo & The Pro’ podcast concerning the rematch, and shared his prediction:

“Man I forgot about all that drama. So Yan is the interim champ. Aljamain had to learn something out of that last fight (UFC 259). It was kinda slipping away from him towards the end. Yan has not taken his foot off the pedal. Aljamain has not taken his foot off the pedal.”

Urijah Faber continued:

“Aljamain has to do something different. He wasn’t getting it done the first time. In the last showing Yan was the better fighter. Aljamain was getting outwrestled. Yan is definitely the favorite in my opinion.”

Do you agree with ‘The California Kid’ that Petr Yan will emerge victorious over Aljamain Sterling at UFC 273? Share your prediction in the comment section PENN Nation!