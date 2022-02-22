Michael Bisping reacts after not so “minny” Chad Mendes delivers TKO in his BKFC debut: “He looks like he’s back on the juice again doesn’t he?”

Former UFC middleweight champion has reacted after Chad Mendes scored a TKO victory in his BKFC debut.

BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) saw Mendes make his debut this past weekend. It was to be a strong showing for the former UFC featherweight title challenger.

KnuckleMania 2 on Saturday February 19th saw Chad Mendes match up with Joshuah Alvarez who has a boxing record of 1-1 in Bare Knuckle fights. The result was a powerful win for the former UFC star, Chad Mendes. Chad dropped Joshuah Alvarez on four separate occasions on route to a TKO victory in the 4th round (see that here).

Michael Bisping, speaking on his YouTube channel podcast admitted that while he didn’t watch the BKFC live, he shared some comments he had concerning Chad Mendes’ debut fight.

Bisping commented:

“Chad Minny Mendes , Chad hand cream, steroid cream Mendes, as he’s known in certain circles. He looks like he’s back on the juice doesn’t he? Let’s be honest.

I don’t know if they tested at BKFC. Chad Minny Mendes wasn’t looking so minny- he was looking pretty jacked up.”

Michael Bisping continued:

“He had a great performance, so god bless him. Lunging left hook or lunging right hook, beautifully timed.”

