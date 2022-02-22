Brendan Schaub explains why taking a chance on Bobby Green to beat Islam Makhachev is not a “terrible idea”

Brendan Schaub has taken to Twitter to explain who his thinks could win in the upcoming matchup between Bobby Green and Islam Makhachev.

Bobby Green (29-12 MMA) and Islam Makhachev (21-1 MMA) will meet in the Octagon this coming Saturday, February 26th at UFC Vegas 49 in Nevada.

‘King’ just competed at UFC 271 on February 12th of this year, defeating Nasrat Haqparast (13-5 MMA) by unanimous decision. Just days after the win, Green was asked if he wanted to fight Islam Makhachev on short notice after Beneil Dariush (21-4 MMA) withdrew due to an injury he suffered in training. Green obliged.

When Green was asked why he would take on a fight so soon (14 days) after his last victory, he responded:

“I’m not crazy, I’m f*cking nuts.”

As for Islam Makhachev, he last fought in October of 2021, at UFC 267 where he won by submission in the 1st round against Dan Hooker (21-11 MMA).

Brendan Schaub weighing in on the upcoming fight took to Twitter:

“I’m not saying bet your house on Bobby green buuuuut it ain’t a terrible idea to throw some cash on the man.”

Also posting a YouTube video to Twitter Schaub said:

“It’s not a bad idea taking a chance on Bobby Green if you have some extra cash to f*ck around with. It’s not a terrible bet. It’s hard to plan for, short notice, huge underdog, main event. He’s an experienced fighter, very explosive, hard, hard to train for. So we’ll see.”

Brendan Schaub continued:

“I would assume Makhachev tries to take him down early on to take away and nullify that XFactor that is Bobby Green. He gets him down early on, tries to break him, wears him out, nullify that kind of XFactor. Makhachev is an absolute monster when it comes to that.”

