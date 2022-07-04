Urijah Faber says Josh Emmett was livid after being “ghosted” at UFC 276: “Last night he was like, ‘You know what, F this. I wish they’d just release me. I get no respect’”

Urijah Faber has revealed that Josh Emmett wasn’t happy following an incident during International Fight Week.

For many years now Josh Emmett has been representing Team Alpha Male at the elite level, and he’s been doing so pretty effectively. The veteran is currently riding a five-fight win streak and after edging past Calvin Kattar via split decision last month, many felt as if he’d earned the right to challenge for the UFC featherweight championship.

At UFC 276, however, Emmett seemingly wasn’t made to feel very welcome, as noted by his coach Urijah Faber.

“He had a really bad experience,” Faber said. “He was put way back in the seating, not even with the rest of the guys and had to find his way by himself upstairs because they have peons working security that are getting paid minimum wage that are like, ‘Hey, you can’t come this way.’ He’s not a confrontational guy unless you’re paying him to beat someone up. He was really upset that there wasn’t more made of the fact that he’s the guy in line. I’m going to talk to Dana (White) about it and talk to Hunter (Campbell) and let them know that it’s really bullsh*t.

“(We got) ghosted. It’s really sad and his wife was livid, he was livid and he was just like, ‘What do I have to do to get a little bit of respect?’ So Dana, I hope you see this and understand that it’s Josh’s time.”

“Last night he was like, ‘You know what, F this. I wish they’d just release me. I get no respect,’” Faber said. “He’s like, ‘I think I’m going to drop down to ’35 and fight O’Malley cause that’s who’s getting all the credit.’ I’m like, ‘First off, it’s not going to be good for your body to drop all that weight. You’re right there knocking on the door, we just have to make it happen and I’m really sorry you had such a bad experience.’ He literally, if you look at his Instagram posted a picture from the rafters cause he kept getting moved to the MMA basement because of a miscommunication. So that was really frustrating to find out in the aftermath.’”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

What do you think of the Josh Emmett situation?