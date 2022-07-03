Max Holloway issues statement following loss to Alex Volkanovski at UFC 276

Max Holloway has issued a statement after suffering a third loss to Alex Volkanovski at last night’s UFC 276 event in Las Vegas.

Holloway (23-7 MMA) was looking to reclaim the promotions featherweight world title when he stepped into the Octagon yesterday night at T-Mobile Arena. ‘Blessed’ had entered the contest on a two-fight winning streak, this after defeating Calvin Kattar and Yair Rodriguez respectively.

Standing in the way of the Hawaiian’s return to glory was familiar foe Alex Volkanovski. The Aussie had defeated Holloway by decision in both of their previous meetings and was confident he would extend his winning streak to twenty-two in a row by stopping ‘Blessed’ this time around.

While neither man earned the finish they were predicting pre-fight, Alex Volkanovski was still able to cement his status as the greatest featherweight on the planet by scoring a lopsided unanimous decision victory over Max Holloway yesterday evening.

‘The Great’ earned a clean sweep on the judges scorecards (50-45 x3) and now has his sights set on 155lbs gold.

As for Max Holloway, ‘Blessed’ will likely need some time off after suffering a nasty cut in last night’s co-main attraction. Where the former featherweight champion will go from here is anyone’s guess at the moment.

Despite the disappointing setback, Holloway was all class while addressing the loss on social media. The ‘Blessed Express’ took to Twitter with the following statement:

To all the fans do not cry for me Argentina. This is part of life. We need to rebuild and we will. I love you! — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) July 3, 2022

“I’m still up 2-0 on knockdowns for trilogy. Prob gonna need a 4th to settle this.

Just playing. Congrats to my brother @alexvolkanovski. Go get that 55 strap. You earned the shot. You’re #1 P4P right now. To all the fans do not cry for me Argentina. This is part -of life. We need to rebuild and we will. I love you!” – Holloway wrote.

