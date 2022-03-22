Undefeated UFC lightweight Ottman Azaitar sets his sights on rising star Paddy Pimblett

UFC lightweight Ottman Azaitar has challenged Paddy Pimblett to a fight following the latter’s win last weekend.

While he’s had a rollercoaster ride of a stint with the UFC thus far, which included him being released after breaching COVID-19 protocols, Ottman Azaitar is still one of the most intriguing prospects in the 155-pound division. He’s currently 13-0 as a professional and 2-0 in the UFC with many believing he can be a title contender one day – so long as he’s able to get back in the Octagon, where he hasn’t been since September 2020.

By comparison, Pimblett is also 2-0 with his most recent win coming over Kazula Vargas at UFC London.

With the masses continuing to speculate over the future of “The Baddy”, Azaitar has taken to social media and declared that he wants to take the Scouser on later this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ottman Azaitar (@ottmanazaitar)

As fun as this match-up would be, it may also be a bit risky when you consider the UFC’s strategy of trying to slowly build Paddy up as opposed to rushing him into bigger fights.

It comes across as a similar technique they’re using with Sean O’Malley and in the post-fight press conference following UFC London, that was a comparison which was mentioned.

The lightweight division is still just as stacked as it’s always been even in the aftermath of Khabib Nurmagomedov retiring. So, with prospects coming from every direction, the UFC may want to consider this as a legitimate possibility – perhaps even for their next UK card in the second half of 2022.

Do you think there’s a chance we could see Ottman Azaitar take on Paddy Pimblett at some point this year? If the fight happens, who do you think would be the favourite and could it serve as a Fight Night main event?