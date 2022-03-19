Pros react after Paddy Pimblett subs Kazula Vargas at UFC London

Tonight’s UFC London event featured the return of fan favorite Paddy Pimblett who took on Kazula Vargas in a lightweight affair.

Pimblett (18-3 MMA) made good on his Octagon debut in September of 2021, where he scored a first round TKO victory over Luigi Vendramini. The Liverpool native was looking to cement his status as one of the promotions top budding stars in his sophomore appearance this evening.

Meanwhile, Kazula Vargas (12-5 MMA) had earned a win over Rong Zhu in his most previous effort at UFC 261. The Mexican lightweight was sporting a record of 1-2 in the UFC ahead of tonight’s contest.

Tonight’s ‘Pimblett vs. Vargas’ bout resulted in another first round finish for ‘Paddy the Baddy’. The Liverpool native got clipped in the early seconds of the fight but was able to fight through the adversity and get the fight to the floor. From there, Pimblett was able to take the back of his opponent and lock-in a fight-ending submission (rear-naked choke).

Official UFC London Result: Paddy Pimblett def. Kazula Vargas via submission at 3:57 of Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Pimblett vs. Vargas’ below:

Kazula, let’s get some today!! Time to fix that bowl cut! #UFCLondon — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 19, 2022

I too also want a blonde bitch #UFCLondon — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) March 19, 2022

Post-fight reactions to Paddy Pimblett defeating Kazula Vargas in the very first round at UFC London:

.@Topuriailia will be a -600 favorite lol — Ibrahim Kawa (@Abraham_kawa) March 19, 2022

I think Topuria or Frevola would be a great match up, if that doesn’t happen. https://t.co/UxrvU2GJ5e — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 19, 2022

Paddy "the Baddy" backed it up! Respect #UFCLondon — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 19, 2022

Punch @theufcbaddy at your own risk!!! Soon as u do he's on you lad!!!#UFCLondon — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 19, 2022

Shows how important personality, charisma, and talking skills are in MMA. How big did that fight feel? UFC is entertainment at the end of the day, and Paddy is entertaining as hell. #UFCLondon — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 19, 2022

Totally different paths now but would’ve been scenes for sure https://t.co/RMx3Rw5Chv — Brendan Loughnane (@BrendanMMA) March 19, 2022

Who would you like to see Paddy Pimblett fight next following his first round submission victory over Kazula Vargas this evening at UFC London?