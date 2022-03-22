Tim Elliott responds to callout from UFC London winner Muhammad Mokaev: “I have more bonuses in the UFC than you have actual fights”

UFC veteran Tim Elliott has responded to a callout from UFC newcomer Muhammad Mokaev after his debut win.

Last Saturday night at UFC London, Muhammad Mokaev announced his introduction to the big time in style against Cody Durden. It took the 21-year-old less than one minute to secure a submission win on his debut, putting all other flyweights on notice that he’s one to watch in the years to come.

Tim Elliott, meanwhile, is also coming off the back of a return to winning form after he defeated Tagir Ulanbekov at UFC 272. It may have been a controversial victory in the eyes of some, but the win is all that matters in the record books.

After Mokaev noted his desire to take on someone like Elliott, the former title challenger took it upon himself to respond via social media.

I was off Twitter for 1 day! Of course people want to fight the 36 year old dinosaur in the division.. I want to fight an old guy too. i have more bonus fights in the @ufc, than you have actual fights!! You gotta pump those numbers up, those are rookie numbers in this racket. pic.twitter.com/3QE5yjlr8T — Tim Elliott (@TElliott125) March 21, 2022

Why type so much, just say I don’t want , simple 🙂 pic.twitter.com/hQIlP8pd1C — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) March 21, 2022

Elliott isn’t the kind of guy who is going to lie down and let a rising prospect take his shine, especially when he’s hoping to build a win streak and potentially make one last push for the top of the division.

Still, Mokaev is unlike anything we’ve seen at flyweight in a long time, which makes this a really dangerous fight for the 35-year-old.

Do you think there’s a chance we could see Tim Elliott meet Muhammad Mokaev later this year? If the UFC manages to get the bout booked, who do you expect to be cast as the favourite and could either mount a push for the title in the next few years?