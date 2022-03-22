Just Scrap Radio Ep. 72 with Chris Daukaus, Max Griffin, and Matt Brown

The 72nd episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC Columbus on Saturday.

We’re first joined by one-half of the main event and eighth-ranked heavyweight, Chris Daukaus (2:15). UFC welterweight, Max Griffin (25:10) then joins the program. Closing out the show is UFC welterweight, Matt Brown (43:53).

Chris Daukaus joins the program to preview his UFC Columbus main event fight against Curtis Blaydes. Chris talks about how the fight came together and whether or not this was sooner than he thought after his last fight. He then talks about his last fight against Derrick Lewis and why he’s still surprised he’s getting main event fights. Daukaus then talks about the heavyweight division and Jon Jones saying he will fight soon. He also touches on a potential UFC Philadelphia event with all the fighters there.

Max Griffin then comes on to preview his UFC Columbus bout against Neil Magny. Max talks about whether or not he’s surprised he got a top-10 opponent in Magny. He then touches on the welterweight division and what he makes of the top of it. Max also talks about why a win over Magny can fast-track him to the top. He also talks about what has changed since his losing streak and him hoping to be an analyst for the UFC one day.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Matt Brown closes out the show to preview his UFC Columbus fight against Bryan Barberena. Matt talks about how the fight came together for him to fight at home even though the UFC told him it was full. He also talks about his career and when he might retire. He closes things out by chatting about his coaching and his coffee business.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

Follow Us

iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher