UFC’s Daniel Cormier roasts Julian Marquez over Miley Cyrus blunder: “This is the action of a guy that’s never had a girlfriend”

Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier didn’t hold back when discussing Julian Marquez’s recent interactions with pop superstar Miley Cyrus.

Marquez returned to action on the UFC 258 main card last weekend, defeating Maki Pitolo by third-round submission. In his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, he asked Miley to be his Valentine.

In an admittedly surprising twist, Miley responded affirmatively—with one condition.

Shave an MC into your chest hair and I am YOURS ❤️ Happy VDay and Congrats my love! — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 14, 2021

“Shave an MC into your chest hair and I am YOURS,” Miley, who has 46 million Twitter followers, wrote in response to Marquez. “Happy V-day and congrats my love!”

While most people expected Marquez to sprint to the nearest bathroom and shave Miley’s initials into his chest hair, he instead responded with an additional request for the pop star.

@MileyCyrus If you get a henna tattoo that says Cuban Missle Crisis above your belly button like 2pac I’m in #ThugLife 😏 https://t.co/cGA4gBOVJI pic.twitter.com/I6TqI0fNz9 — Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) February 14, 2021

It was this request from Marquez that drew Cormier’s ire.

The former two-division champion weighed in on Miley and Marquez’s highly-publicized exchange on Monday’s episode of DC & Helwani. He feels Marquez was in no position to make additional demands and blew his chance with the pop star as a result.

One of the all time blunders in the history of blunders.#DCandHelwani pic.twitter.com/kEFZL1F6YE — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) February 15, 2021

“You come and give a demand to Miley Cyrus, Julian Marquez?” Cormier said, stifling laughter. “It was a blunder, because now it’s over. It’s over. She’s not engaging anymore, it’s over. She’s like ‘well, I gave the UFC guy a Tweet. I gave the guy an opportunity…’ If he had [shaved ‘MC’ into his chest hair], she would have responded, she would have Retweeted it, she would have talked about it. But now…

“This is the action of a guy that’s never had a girlfriend,” Cormier continued. “I don’t think Julian Marquez has ever had a girlfriend in his life. You don’t see stuff like that. You got the cool girl! You got the belle of the ball to respond. All you’ve got to do is go and shave the ‘MC’, and the moment you take the picture you can just shave it all off and it’ll grow back in two days. But instead, you make a demand to Miley Cyrus.

“I crumbled for the poor guy,” Cormier concluded. “I literally died inside for the poor guy. Julian, you blew it. He’s a nice guy, but he blew it.”

