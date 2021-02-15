Kelvin Gastelum praises Ian Heinisch in post-fight statement following UFC 258: “You inspire a lot of people”

UFC welterweight Kelvin Gastelum praised Ian Heinisch in his post-fight statement following UFC 258, saying “you inspire a lot of people.”

Following a hard-fought, 15-minute-fight between two top-15 middleweights, Gastelum earned a unanimous decision victory over Heinisch on the judges’ scorecards. For Gastelum, this was a much-needed victory after previously losing three straight fights to Israel Adesanya, Darren Till, and Jack Hermansson. This kind of quality win over a well-respected fighter in Heinisch solidifies Gastelum’s spot in the promotion’s top-15 and he will no doubt be once again aiming for a ranked opponent whenever he steps back into the Octagon.

Taking to his social media following UFC 258, Gastelum shared a statement praising Heinisch, who has been through many personal troubles only to overcome them and become a UFC fighter. The former TUF winner said that Heinisch now has his respect and credited his opponent for their “amazing fight.”

Respect is EARNED! Amazing fight @ianheinischmma . You inspire a lot of ppl with your story of perseverance and resurgence. Much love & God bless you and your family brother.

Gastelum looked fantastic in this fight. After struggling in his last three fights, and losing to Hermansson in the first round with a heel hook on Fight Island last summer, he was able to get back into the winner’s circle in this one. Gastelum was the more effective striker throughout the bout as well as the more effective grappler. Although Heinisch had his moments late in the fight, it was mostly Gastelum leading the way in this fight and he deserved to get his hand raised.

Gastelum will likely be matched with a top-15 opponent his next time out, but looking at the rankings many of them are currently booked up. He will likely have to wait for a few of the other fights to play out among the division’s elite, but a return to the Octagon sometime this summer seems to make sense.

