UFC veteran labels Belal Muhammad as the “biggest threat” at welterweight: “I think Belal beats Khamzat”

UFC veteran Matt Brown has called Belal Muhammad the biggest threat at welterweight as we head into the new year.

Right now, the welterweight division is on fire. There are may top guys battling it out at the top of the division and currently, Leon Edwards is the champion. He earned that title after viciously knocking out Kamaru Usman last summer.

The expectation is that they’ll have a rematch at some point. However, with Usman reportedly suffering from a hand injury, it may take some time for that to happen.

One man who will hope to step up and get his shot at some stage is Belal Muhammad. The 34-year-old is riding a nine-fight unbeaten streak and is coming off the back of a finish over Sean Brady.

Matt Brown, who knows a thing or two about 170 pounds, recently suggested that Muhammad has the potential to do some big things this year.

“I think Belal Muhammad is probably the biggest threat to all of these guys, I think Usman beats Leon and the champ at the end of the year is either Belal or Usman. I think Belal beats Khamzat and I’m 50-50 on him beating Usman. That’s a really, really close fight that I think goes to a decision and is probably a really tough call for the judges,” Brown said.

Quotes via Sportskeeda

Muhammad wants all the smoke

We aren’t likely to see Belal get the next crack at the belt. Still, if he gets one more emphatic win, he could earn a shot.

Who knows, maybe he’ll finally get that fight with Khamzat Chimaev he’s been asking for.

What do you think about Matt Brown’s assessment of Belal Muhammad? Will he end up fighting for the title before the end of 2023? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!