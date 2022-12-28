Paulo Costa and Belal Muhammad chime in on Khamzat Chimaev’s claim that nobody wants to fight him

Paulo Costa and Belal Muhammad have both laughed off Khamzat Chimaev’s claim that nobody wants to fight him.

It’s no secret that Khamzat Chimaev is one of the scariest fighters in mixed martial arts. He’s unbeaten in the UFC and, in the eyes of many, has the potential to become a two-weight UFC champion.

He’s had run-ins with plenty of fighters and quite a lot of them have been outside of the cage. One such example, earlier this year, was when he almost threw down with Paulo Costa.

The two have teased the idea of a tussle extensively. Alas, given Paulo’s ongoing contract issues, we can’t imagine it’ll happen anytime soon.

Belal Muhammad is also looking to get back in there too, especially after beating Sean Brady.

Chimaev recently claimed that he couldn’t find an opponent for UFC 285. Unsurprisingly, both of the aforementioned fighters have opted to mock him for that on Instagram.

Chimaev: “Nobody wants to fight. F*** these boys. They gave me four different countries, four different opponents. Nobody wants to fight. I just want to fight. Give em somebody. If the guys run way from me, just give me somebody. I’m ready.”

Costa vs Chimaev carnage

In the replies, both Belal Muhammad and Paulo Costa hit back at ‘Borz’.

Muhammad: “The four opponents that said no were Nick diaz Tony Ferguson Brett hart and Chris legends”

Costa: “Does anyone still believe these bulls***s? Gourmet”

Despite everything that’s happened, we still think it’d be somewhat foolish to rule out the prospect of Costa vs Chimaev.

Do you think either Paulo Costa or Belal Muhammad could take on Khamzat Chimaev? If yes, who do you believe has the best chance of beating the star from Sweden? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!