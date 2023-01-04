Mike Perry shares photo of a signed contract to box Jake Paul, claims ‘The Problem Child’ “changed his mind”

Mike Perry was reportedly in the running to box Jake Paul next time out.

Paul is coming off a decision win over Anderson Silva in October and many wondered what would be next for the YouTuber-turned-boxer. He has hinted at a fight announcement coming soon and Perry took to social media to claim he was offered the bout but Paul changed his mind.

I signed a contract to fight @jakepaul but he changed his mind 🤷‍♂️ — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) January 3, 2023

“I signed a contract to fight @jakepaul but he changed his mind,” Perry tweeted.

After many fans wondered if Perry was being serious or not, he then tweeted a picture of the contract that was sent to him. In the contract, it clearly states for Perry to box Paul in an eight-round pro boxing match at 185 pounds on February 18. The photo also showed Perry’s signature on the contract.

As of right now, Paul has yet to respond to these tweets and it’s also uncertain who ‘The Problem Child’ will box on February 18 now.

After Perry was informed Paul was no longer interested, he took to Twitter again to campaign for a boxing match.

I fought a 27-3 pro boxer, I am currently 3-0 in the last two years as a boxer. I am a boxer and Can beat any boxer/fighter at 175-185. Give me a real boxing match and I prove it. Cuz we know they not stepping in @bareknucklefc with me. ASAP too ! — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) January 4, 2023

“I fought a 27-3 pro boxer, I am currently 3-0 in the last two years as a boxer. I am a boxer and Can beat any boxer/fighter at 175-185. Give me a real boxing match and I prove it. Cuz we know they not stepping in @bareknucklefc with me. ASAP too!,” Perry added.

Mike Perry is currently competing in BKFC and is coming off a decision win over Michael Page back in August. In his BKFC debut, he beat Julian Lane by decision in February. ‘Platinum’ was a fan favorite in the UFC as he went 7-8 in the promotion with notable wins over Mickey Gall, Paul Felder, Alex Oliveira, and Jake Ellenberger among others.

Jake Paul, meanwhile, is a perfect 6-0 as a pro boxer and coming off a decision win over Anderson Silva. Prior to that, he knocked out Tyron Woodley in the rematch after winning a split decision. He also holds KO wins over Ben Askren, Nate Robinson, and fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib.

