Major UFC betting line shift has eyeballs on upcoming Charles Johnson vs. Jimmy Flick fight

Another UFC betting scandal could be upon us after some major betting movement in the upcoming Charles Johnson vs Jimmy Flick fight.

Over the course of the last few months, the UFC has had to deal with some pretty notable betting problems. In addition to Dana White clamping down on betting within the promotion, there was recently an investigation launched into Darrick Minner vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke due to suspicious betting lines prior to the bout.

James Krause was subsequently targeted as a major suspect in what happened. In the wake of the investigation being announced, White had the following to say.

“We’ve always told the fighters, as all the gambling stuff started to heat up, stay away from gambling,” White said. “Do you know how stupid you have to be to get involved in something like that?…

“In every sport, somebody thinks they’re smarter than everybody else when really they’re the dumbest guy in the room,” White said. “And you will get caught — you will get caught and you will go to prison. It is what it is. If you’re that dumb and you’re willing to take that risk for money. Ruin your life for money. We can tell people until we’re blue in the face. Same thing as steroids, performance-enhancing drugs. ‘Don’t do it, USADA is testing, you’re gonna get caught.’ But this is a whole other level. … If you’re that stupid, have fun in prison.”

Now, it appears as if the boss may have a few more issues to deal with.

Good catch here by @MMAInvestments Some big line movement on the Charles Johnson vs. Jimmy Flick flyweight fight next Saturday for #UFCVegas67 Johnson opened as a small favorite, now he's -500 🤔 pic.twitter.com/syCdbenDrZ — James Lynch (@LynchOnSports) January 3, 2023

UFC’s big headache

In the eyes of many, Jimmy Flick is a hot prospect in the UFC. However, his opponent Charles Johnson has now moved to a big -500 underdog less than two weeks out from their fight.

The two will lock horns at UFC’s event on January 14 at the Apex.

What are your thoughts on the UFC’s latest betting problems? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!