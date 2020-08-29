UFC Vegas 8: ‘Smith vs. Rakic’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 8 event, a ten-bout fight card headlined by a light heavyweight tilt between Anthony Smith and Aleksandar Rakic.

Smith (33-15 MMA) will enter tonight’s headliner looking to rebound this after suffering a TKO loss to Glover Teixeira in his most recent effort this past May. Prior to the setback, ‘Lionheart’ was coming off an impressive submission victory over former title challenger Alexander Gustafsson.

Meanwhile, Aleksandar Rakic (12-2 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC Vegas 8 main event with Anthony Smith looking to rebound from his second career defeat. In his most recent Octagon appearance at UFC Busan, Rakic suffered a controversial split-decision setback to former title challenger Volkan Oezdemir. That loss snapped a twelve-fight win streak for the Austrian, which included a sensational knockout win over Jimi Manuwa.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 8 co-main event features the return of former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler who will be squaring off with Neil Magny.

Lawler (28-14 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest on a three-fight losing skid, his latest being a unanimous decision setback to Colby Covington. Before his recent rough stretch (1-4 in his past five fights), ‘Ruthless’ was riding a five-fight win streak which included stoppage victories over Rory MacDonald and Jake Ellenberger.

Meanwhile, Neil Magny (23-7 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC Vegas 8 event on a two-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision win over Anthony Martin at UFC 250.

Get all of tonight’s UFC live results and highlights below:

UFC Vegas 8 Main Card (9pm EST on ESPN+)

Anthony Smith vs. Aleksandar Rakic –

Robbie Lawler vs. Neil Magny –

Ji Yeon Kim vs. Alexa Grasso –

Ricardo Lamas vs. Bill Algeo

UFC Vegas 8 Prelims (7pm EST on ESPN+)

Maki Pitolo vs. Impa Kasanganay –

Alessio Di Chirico vs. Zak Cummings –

Alex Caceres vs. Austin Springer – Caceres def. Springer via submission (Rear-naked choke) in Round 1

Sean Brady vs. Christian Aguilera – Brady def Aguilera via submission (guillotine) at 1:47 of Round 2

Polyana Viana vs. Emily Whitmire – Viana def. Whitmire via submission (armbar) at 1:53 of Round 1

ABSOLUTE PRECISION ⚡️ 🇧🇷 @Polyana_VianaDF locks in the armbar to close in RD 1. Watch now on @ESPN & #ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/yuzWVScWgE — UFC (@ufc) August 29, 2020

Mallory Martin vs. Hannah Cifers – Martin def. Cifers via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:33 of Round 2

WHAT A COMEBACK.@MalloryyMartin with resilience of an Octagon vet in her first bout! 📺 Tune in now on @ESPN & ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/t6yAyDaQ0G — UFC (@ufc) August 29, 2020

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC fights? Share your predictions in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on August 29, 2020