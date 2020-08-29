Photo | Thiago Santos looks to be in tremendous shape ahead of UFC return

Former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Thiago Santos will make his highly anticipated return to the Octagon against Glover Teixeira next month.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto first reported the Santos vs. Teixeira matchup. It is set to take place headline a UFC Fight Night card on September 12.

“Breaking: UFC in the process of finalizing Glover Teixeira vs. Thiago Santos to headline event on Sept. 12, per sources.”

Santos and Teixeira are two of the UFC’s top light heavyweight contenders and the winner of this fight could easily be in line for another title shot.

Thiago Santos (21-7 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a split decision loss to Jon Jones at UFC 239 in what served as his bid for the light heavyweight title. Thiago’s grueling five-round battle with ‘Bones’ left the Brazilian needing surgeries on both of his knees, but following the operations he appears be back in incredible form.

‘Marreta’ took to Twitter where he showed off his current physique just two weeks removed from his fight with Teixeira.

Just finished one more hard week of training and I'm feeling great! ⚒👊🏽

Acabei mais uma semana de treino duro e estou me sentindo ótimo! ⚒👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/sYvjAa0LYf — Thiago Marreta (@TMarretaMMA) August 29, 2020

As previously noted, the winner of September’s Thiago Santos vs. Glover Teixeira fight could easily be matched up with the winner of UFC 253’s vacant light heavyweight title fight between Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz.

Teixeira is currently riding a four-fight win streak. In his last fight, Glover picked up one of the biggest wins of his UFC career when he finished Anthony Smith at UFC Jacksonville. The former UFC title challenger also has notable wins in the Octagon over Rashad Evans, Jared Cannonier, Quinton Jackson, Misha Cirkunov, and Ryan Bader.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on August 29, 2020