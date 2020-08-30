UFC Vegas 8 Results: Neil Magny defeats Robbie Lawler (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 8 event is co-headlined by a welterweight bout featuring former division champion Robbie Lawler taking on Neil Magny.

Lawler (28-14 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest on a three-fight losing skid, his latest being a unanimous decision setback to Colby Covington last August. Before his recent rough stretch (1-4 in his past five fights), ‘Ruthless’ was riding a five-fight win streak which included stoppage victories over Rory MacDonald and Jake Ellenberger.

Meanwhile, Neil Magny (23-7 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC Vegas 8 co-main event on a two-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Anthony Martin at UFC 250.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 8 co-headliner begins and Neil Magny opens things up with a low kick. Robbie Lawler responds with a hard left to the body. Lawler forces the clinch and lands a couple short hooks on Magny. Neil grabbing a front headlock and searching for a d’arce choke. He settles for landing punches. Lawler up to his feet. Magny looks to take his back while standing. Neil switches things up and grabs a standing arm triangle. He forces Lawler to defend and ends up with the back bodylock to drag Lawler down. Robbie Lawler is able to spin out and starts landing short punches as Magny stands. Magny keeps the clinch and puts Lawler against the fence. A hard knee and elbow lands for Magny. Neil lands another set of elbows before the horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Neil Magny immediatley initiates the grappling and takes Robbie Lawler to the floor. Magny quickly moves to the back of ‘Ruthless’ and locks in both hooks. Short punches from Neil from back position. Magny looking for a rear-naked choked. He switches to an arm triangle choke but Lawler defends. A twister attempt from Neil but once again Robbie avoids the submission. ‘Ruthless’ scrambles back up to his feet. A couple of clean combinations from Magny to close out round two.

Listen in to the Lawler corner in between rounds. #UFCVegas8 pic.twitter.com/zLQY6ZCVeZ — UFC (@ufc) August 30, 2020

Round three of the UFC Vegas 8 co-headliner begins and Magny lands a pair of low kicks. Robbie Lawler lands a nice right hook in return. Neil Magny pulls guard and brings the fight back down to the canvas. After a stall in the action the referee tells the fighters to stand back up. A hard low kick lands for Lawler and he follows that up with a flurry of big hooks. Lawler backing Magny up and lands a hard knee to the body. Magny with a couple right hands in return. Magny grabs a leg and tips Lawler over. He body-locks him and drags him back down to the Octagon canvas. Robbie Lawler scrambles back up but Neil Magny greets him with some hard knees. Jabs from Magny. Lawler with a left hook. More shots from Neil Magny as the final round comes to an end.

Official UFC Vegas 8 Result: Neil Magny def. Robbie Lawler by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on August 29, 2020