UFC Vegas 70 Results: Tatiana Suarez stops Montana De La Rosa in Round 2 (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 70 main card features a women’s flyweight fight between Tatiana Suarez and Montana De La Rosa.

Suarez (9-0 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since June of 2019, where she defeated Nina Nunes by unanimous decision. That win was preceded by a TKO victory over former UFC champion Carla Esparza.

Meanwhile, Montana De La Rosa (12-7-1 MMA) most recently competed in April of 2022, where she dropped a decision to Maycee Barber. ‘Monty’ has gone 2-2-1 over her past five Octagon appearances overall.

Round one of this flyweight matchup begins and Tatiana Suarez quickly takes the center of the Octagon. De La Rosa throws a flurry. Suarez forces the clinch. Montana attempts a takedown but Tatiana remains on her feet. Suarez pushes De La Rosa up against the cage. She searches for a single leg takedown and eventually gets it. Suarez working from full guard position. De La Rosa scoots towards the cage and attempts to get back to her feet. Suarez is doing a good job of keeping Montana pinned down. She moves to back position, but De La Rosa is now back up. Tatiana Suarez switches her position and now has Montana pressed against the cage. She lands a couple of good knees to the body. Montana De La Rosa returns fire with a good knee of her own. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of this women’s flyweight contest begins and Tatiana Suarez quickly forced the clinch and then scores a head and arm throw takedown. She lands in side-control and immediately begins to work some elbows. Montana De La Rosa scrambles and is able to scramble and get back to her feet. Suarez jumps on a guillotine choke and it is tight. De La Rosa is hanging on but this looks like it could result in a finish. There’s the tap. Suarez is back!

Official UFC Vegas 70 Result: Tatiana Suarez def. Montana De La Rosa via submission (guillotine choke) at 2:51 of Round 2

Who would you like to see Suarez fight next following her submission victory over De La Rosa this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!