UFC Vegas 70 loses main event fight between Nikita Krylov and Ryan Spann

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 70 event was supposed to be headlined by a key light heavyweight matchup featuring Nikita Krylov taking on Ryan Spann.

Unfortunately for fight fans, news just broke that Krylov has been forced to withdraw from the contest due to illness.

A middleweight bout between André Muniz and Brendan Allen has now been bumped up to headliner status.

Krylov (29-9 MMA) would have been looking to extend his current win streak to three in a row. ‘The Miner’ earned back-to-back victories over former division title challengers Volkan Oezdemir and Alexander Gustaffson in his most recent efforts, the latter of which was a TKO finish (see that here).

Meanwhile, Ryan Spann was also hoping to earn his third victory in a row prior to tonight’s unfortunate cancellation. ‘Superman’ was last seen in action at UFC 281 this past November, where he scored a spectacular first-round knockout victory over Dominick Reyes (see that here).

It has not been confirmed if the UFC will look to rebook the Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann matchup.

Who were you picking to win tonight’s main event prior to the cancellation news? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!