UFC Vegas 70 Results: Brendan Allen stops Andre Muniz in Round 3 (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 70 event is headlined by a middleweight contest featuring Andre Muniz taking on Brendan Allen.

Muniz (23-4 MMA) will enter the bout sporting a nine-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Uriah Hall in July of last year. ‘Sergipano’ has gone a perfect 5-0 thus far in his UFC career.

Meanwhile, Brendan Allen (20-5 MMA) last competed in October of 2022, where he scored his third straight victory by submitting Krzysztof Jotko. ‘All In’ has gone 5-1 over his past six Octagon appearances.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 70 main event begins and Brendan Allen comes forward and lands a low kick. Andre Muniz returns fire with one of his own. Another low kick from Allen. Muniz goes to the body. Allen counters with a right hand and then a low kick. He attempts a hook kick that partially connects. The fighters trade punches in the pocket. Muniz appeared to get the worst of that exchange. Andre resets and lands a nice spinning back kick to the body. Brendan Allen replies with a right hand. He goes to the body with a kick. Andre Muniz with a good combination. Allen answers with a straight right. Muniz lands a big right hand of his own. Allen took that well. Muniz with a kick to the body now. He leaps in with a flurry and then shoots for a takedown. Allen is able to stay on his feet and escape the clinch. One minute remains in the opening round. Allen with a combination. Muniz returns fire with a right hand and then a high kick. Another good kick from the Brazilian. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 70 main event begins and Andre Muniz lands a low kick. Brendan Allen counters with a right hand over the top. Muniz replies with a good two-punch combination. He follows that up with a kick to the body. Allen comes forward and lands a three-strike combination. The middleweights trade big shots in the pocket. Muniz forces the clinch and takes the fight to the floor. Allen hits a sweep and winds up in top position. ‘All In’ working from full guard. He lands a couple of punches and then leaps into side control. Allen with a couple of good elbows from the position. Muniz attempts to scramble. The horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round of the UFC Vegas 70 headliner begins and Andre Muniz lands a big right hand. He follows that up with a good right hook. Allen with a left hand. Muniz misses with a front kick up the middle. He tries a spinning back kick but that also fails to hit the mark. Both men appear happy to just stand and trade at this point. Allen with a combination. He shoots in for a takedown and gets it. ‘All In’ moves to side control and then takes the back of Andre Muniz during a scramble. Allen looks to lock in a rear-naked choke. He gets it. Muniz is forced to tapout. WOW!

Official UFC Vegas 70 Result: Brendan Allen def. Andre Muniz via submission in Round 3

