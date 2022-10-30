x
asdvertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below
Home » Boxing News » Uriah Hall calls for Jake Paul fight after Le̵...
Boxing NewsJake PaulMMA NewsUriah Hall

Uriah Hall calls for Jake Paul fight after Le’Veon Bell win: “I don’t think Jake hits that hard”

Fernando Quiles

Former UFC middleweight Uriah Hall wants to share the ring with Jake Paul following his decision victory over Le’Veon Bell.

Hall was featured on the Paul vs. Anderson Silva card this past Saturday night in Glendale, Arizona. Both Hall and Paul emerged victorious with decision wins. After Hall defeated Bell, he called out “The Problem Child” for a future showdown.

- Advertisement -

During the post-fight press conference, Hall expressed his belief that Paul isn’t the power puncher that some think he is (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“I definitely think I could take him,” Hall told MMA Junkie and other reporters. “He has an awkward style. I was watching him. His style will lure you in. It’s almost like it’s hard to hit him, the way he stands a certain way and throws these awkward punches. In all his fights, he almost does the same thing. I definitely think I could give him a challenge, because I’ll come at him. He’ll hit me, but I’ll come at him. I don’t back up with boxing gloves on. I take a couple shots, but I’ll come at you. Le’Veon (Bell) was probably one of the hardest-hitting dudes with those gloves on that I’ve ever felt. I don’t think Jake hits that hard. Yeah, bro, you don’t. Yeah, I said it.”

- Advertisement -

If Nate Diaz ends up going through with his plan to be a free agent, then Hall may have to wait to get his wish. That’s because there has been beef brewing between Paul and Diaz, and that seems to be the next money-making fight for “The Problem Child.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
- Advertisement -
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous articleJake Paul opens as big favorite for potential boxing match with Nate Diaz

BJPENN.COM is your premier source for all MMA News. We serve you with the latest breaking news, exclusive fighter interviews, videos and more. It is also the home of 2X UFC Hall of Fame Champion. BJ "The Prodigy" Penn. After a decade of on-line operation BJP has evolved into the most reliable destination for all of your MMA needs.

Get In Touch

contact@bjpenn.com

Advertise

advertise@bjpenn.com

2022 BJ Penn Enterprises Privacy Policy