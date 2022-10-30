Uriah Hall calls for Jake Paul fight after Le’Veon Bell win: “I don’t think Jake hits that hard”

Former UFC middleweight Uriah Hall wants to share the ring with Jake Paul following his decision victory over Le’Veon Bell.

Hall was featured on the Paul vs. Anderson Silva card this past Saturday night in Glendale, Arizona. Both Hall and Paul emerged victorious with decision wins. After Hall defeated Bell, he called out “The Problem Child” for a future showdown.

- Advertisement -

During the post-fight press conference, Hall expressed his belief that Paul isn’t the power puncher that some think he is (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“I definitely think I could take him,” Hall told MMA Junkie and other reporters. “He has an awkward style. I was watching him. His style will lure you in. It’s almost like it’s hard to hit him, the way he stands a certain way and throws these awkward punches. In all his fights, he almost does the same thing. I definitely think I could give him a challenge, because I’ll come at him. He’ll hit me, but I’ll come at him. I don’t back up with boxing gloves on. I take a couple shots, but I’ll come at you. Le’Veon (Bell) was probably one of the hardest-hitting dudes with those gloves on that I’ve ever felt. I don’t think Jake hits that hard. Yeah, bro, you don’t. Yeah, I said it.”

- Advertisement -

If Nate Diaz ends up going through with his plan to be a free agent, then Hall may have to wait to get his wish. That’s because there has been beef brewing between Paul and Diaz, and that seems to be the next money-making fight for “The Problem Child.”

- Advertisement -