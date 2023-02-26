x
Pros react after Brendan Allen subs Andre Muniz at UFC Vegas 70

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 70 event was headlined by a middleweight contest featuring Andre Muniz taking on Brendan Allen.

Muniz (23-5 MMA) entered the contest sporting a nine-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Uriah Hall in July of last year. ‘Sergipano’ had gone a perfect 5-0 under the UFC banner ahead of tonight’s matchup.

Meanwhile, Brendan Allen (21-5 MMA) had last competed in October of 2022, where he scored his third straight victory by submitting Krzysztof Jotko. ‘All In’ had gone 5-1 over his past six Octagon appearances prior to tonight’s headliner.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 70 main event proved to be a coming out party for Brendan Allen. ‘All In’ was able to get the better of the striking battle with Muniz in rounds one and two and was also able to get the fight to the floor with a timely takedown. Then, in round three, Allen was able to secure another big takedown and promptly went on to secure a rear-naked choke finish.

Official UFC Vegas 70 Result: Brendan Allen def. Andre Muniz via submission (rear-naked choke) in Round 3

