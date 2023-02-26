Pros react after Brendan Allen subs Andre Muniz at UFC Vegas 70

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 70 event was headlined by a middleweight contest featuring Andre Muniz taking on Brendan Allen.

Muniz (23-5 MMA) entered the contest sporting a nine-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Uriah Hall in July of last year. ‘Sergipano’ had gone a perfect 5-0 under the UFC banner ahead of tonight’s matchup.

Meanwhile, Brendan Allen (21-5 MMA) had last competed in October of 2022, where he scored his third straight victory by submitting Krzysztof Jotko. ‘All In’ had gone 5-1 over his past six Octagon appearances prior to tonight’s headliner.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 70 main event proved to be a coming out party for Brendan Allen. ‘All In’ was able to get the better of the striking battle with Muniz in rounds one and two and was also able to get the fight to the floor with a timely takedown. Then, in round three, Allen was able to secure another big takedown and promptly went on to secure a rear-naked choke finish.

Official UFC Vegas 70 Result: Brendan Allen def. Andre Muniz via submission (rear-naked choke) in Round 3

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Muniz vs. Allen’ below:

Let’s go @BrendanAllenMMA Main Event on short notice 🔥🔥🔥 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) February 26, 2023

Allen looking goods. Think he gets a finish? #ufc — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) February 26, 2023

Would love to see some more ground exchange on the third round #ufc @ufc — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) February 26, 2023

Muniz has success with that 1,2,1 type combo. #ufc — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 26, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Brendan Allen defeating Andre Muniz in tonight’s UFC Vegas 70 main event:

Just like that 💪🏾 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 26, 2023

Allen by submission was +900 as he secures the tap against the submission specialist in Muniz — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) February 26, 2023

Wow!!!! B Allen with the sub! #UFCVegas70 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 26, 2023

Imoressive finish for @BrendanAllenMMA congrats buddy. — Paul Felder (@felderpaul) February 26, 2023

Who would you like to see Brendan Allen fight next following his submission victory over Andre Muniz this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!