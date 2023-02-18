UFC Vegas 69: ‘Andrade vs. Blanchfield’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 69 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Jessica Andrade vs. Erin Blanchfield.

Blanchfield (10-1 MMA) was originally slated to meet Taila Santos (19-2 MMA) in tonight’s headliner. However, Santos was forced to withdraw from the contest last week, and thankfully Jessica Andrade (24-9 MMA) agreed to step in on short-notice and fill the void.

Blanchfield is fresh off her first-round submission win over Molly McCann in November at UFC 281. That victory improved Blanchfield’s current winning streak to seven in a row, with four of those wins coming inside the Octagon.

Meanwhile, former UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade last competed at January’s UFC 283 event, where she scored lopsided unanimous decision win over Lauren Murphy. The Brazilian has gone 4-1 since moving up to flyweight, with her lone loss in that time coming against reigning 125lbs queen Valentina Shevchenko.

UFC Vegas 69 is co-headlined by a light heavyweight bout between Jordan Wright and Zac Pauga.

Wright (12-4 MMA) will enter the contest looking to snap a three-fight losing skid. ‘The Beverly Hills Ninja’ most recently competed back in October of 2022, where he suffered a TKO loss to Duško Todorović.

Meanwhile, Zac Pauga (5-1 MMA) will also be looking to rebound, this after suffering a knockout loss to Mohammed Usman in the TUF 30 Finale. Prior to that setback, ‘The Ripper’ had gone a perfect 5-0 in MMA.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Vegas 69 Main Card (7pm est on ESPN+)

Jessica Andrade vs. Erin Blanchfield –

Zac Pauga vs. Jordan Wright – Pauga def. Wright by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Josh Parisian vs. Jamal Pogues – Pogues def. Parisian by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

William Knight vs. Marcin Prachnio – Prachnio def. Knight by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Alex Hernandez vs. Jim Miller – Hernandez def. Miller by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

UFC Vegas 69 Prelims (5pm est on ESPN+)

Evan Elder vs. Nazim Sadykhov – Sadykhov def. Elder via TKO (cut) at 0:38 of Round 3

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Lina Lansberg — Bueno Silva def. Lansberg via submission (kneebar) at 4:45 of Round 2

Bueno Silva gets the sub!!@MayraSheetara with her 3rd straight win, 2nd straight submission tonight at #UFCVegas69! pic.twitter.com/rc0KAaQsjv — UFC (@ufc) February 18, 2023

Jamall Emmers vs. Khusein Askhabov — Emmers def. Askhabov by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Philipe Lins vs. Ovince Saint Preux — Lins def. Saint Preux via TKO (punches) at 0:49 of Round 1

PHILLIPE LINS CAME OUT SWINGING 😳@PhillipeLins with the KO in 49 seconds!! #UFCVegas69 pic.twitter.com/PHrV1jLNEY — UFC (@ufc) February 18, 2023

A.J. Fletcher vs. Themba Takura Gorimbo — Fletcher def. Gorimbo via submission (guillotine choke) at 1:37 of Round 2

HAPPY BIRTHDAY AJ FLETCHER! What a way to get your first UFC victory 👏👏 #UFCVegas69 pic.twitter.com/Ubw8sZ4duw — UFC (@ufc) February 18, 2023

Clayton Carpenter vs. Juancamilo Ronderos — Carpenter def. Ronderos via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:13 of Round 1

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC Vegas 69 main event between Erin Blanchfield and Jessica Andrade? Share your predictions in the comment section Penn Nation!