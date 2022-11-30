Paddy Pimblett claims Molly McCann was not at 100% in loss to Erin Blanchfield at UFC 281

Paddy Pimblett is claiming that Molly McCann was not a 100% when suffering her loss to Erin Blanchfield at UFC 281.

The two women’s flyweights, Molly McCann (13-5 MMA) and Erin Blanchfield (10-1 MMA) met in the Octagon on Saturday, November 12th at UFC 281, which took place in Madison Square Garden in New York City. Blanchfield would ultimately be the victor by submission at 3:37 of Round 1.

Speaking on the ‘MOLA YouTube’ channel, Pimblett spoke about Molly McCann’s loss at UFC 281 (h/t MMANews):

“Yeah, it was. A very hard watch. We train all the time together. I’ve watched the highs and lows throughout her career. And the highs and lows through that fight camp. We didn’t even know if she’d end up doing that fight four or five weeks out because she had a few little niggles, a few little injuries. She still got through it, and she still went into the fight, even though she wasn’t 100%.”

Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann are good friends and both train together. Both fighters come from their hometown of Liverpool, England. The duo become quite popular this year with wins at both UFC London events – there’s nothing like a win in front of your home crowd.

McCann spoke of her disappointment with the loss after the match-up but is optimistic about her future within the cage.

Pimblett (19-3 MMA), is now preparing for his next battle when he takes on Jared Gordon (19-5 MMA) at UFC 282 on Saturday December 10th, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

‘The Baddy’ is currently on a 5 fight winning streak. Gordon has won 4 of his last 5 fights in the Ocatgon.

Were you watching Molly McCann vs Erin Blanchfield at UFC 281? Will you be tuning in to see Pimblett take on Gordon at UFC 282, and if so, who do you think will come out the victor?

