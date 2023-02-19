UFC Vegas 69 Results: Zac Pauga defeats Jordan Wright (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 69 event is headlined by a light heavyweight contest featuring Zac Pauga taking on Jordan Wright.

Wright (12-4 MMA) will enter the contest looking to snap a three-fight losing skid. ‘The Beverly Hills Ninja’ most recently competed back in October of 2022, where he suffered a TKO loss to Duško Todorović.

Meanwhile, Zac Pauga (5-1 MMA) will also be looking to rebound, this after suffering a knockout loss to Mohammed Usman in the TUF 30 Finale. Prior to that setback, ‘The Ripper’ had gone a perfect 5-0 in MMA.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 69 co-main event begins and Pauga comes forward quickly with a combination. Jordan Wright misses with a high kick. Zac shoots for a takedown and presses Jordan up against the cage. He lands a good knee and then an elbow from the clinch. Wright returns a knee. Pauga with a slicing standing elbow. He lands a left hand. Wright responds with a knee. Both men are landing punches from the clinch. They exchange knees. Two minutes remain in the opening round. Zac with a knee that lands low and the referee steps in. We resume action and Pauga is back to work from the clinch. The fighters trade knees. Zac Pauga looks for a trip takedown but Jordan Knight defends. ‘The Ripper’ with a big elbow. Knight is busted open from that strike. Another big elbow from Pauga. He lands a pair of knees. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 69 co-main event begins and Zac Pauga is quickly on the offensive. Both men with combinations. Pauga forces the clinch and pushes Jordan Wright back up against the cage. Once again he is able to find a home for a nasty standing elbow. The fighters exchange knees. Pauga drops for a takedown but it is not there. Wright reverses the position and breaks free. Pauga quickly closes the distance and lands some big shots. The horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round of this light heavyweight contest begins and Zac Pauga lands a low kick. He comes forward with a flurry. Jordan Wright with a counter hook. Pauga goes to the body. He lands an overhand right and Wright goes down. ‘The Beverly Hills Ninja’ pops right back up to his feet but eats another punch. He circles out and lands a jab and then a kick to the body. Pauga forces the clinch and pushes Wright up against the cage. He begins working some knees from the position. Two minutes remain in the fight.

Official UFC Vegas 69 Result: Zac Pauga def. Jordan Wright by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

