Conor McGregor denies adding his own fighters to The Ultimate Fighter

UFC star Conor McGregor has denied that he has added his own fighters to the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter.

Earlier this week, Conor McGregor arrived in Las Vegas. Over the course of the next few months, he’ll coach the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter alongside Michael Chandler. As many fans know, this is the second time he’ll be taking up the role.

While many are happy about the move, some have called Conor out for reportedly adding his own fighters to the cast.

“Ken Cross, Mitch Ramirez, and Brandon Jenkins all got pulled off to make room for 3 of Conor’s guy to be on the show,” said Daniel Rubenstein as per MMA Junkie.

In addition to that, UFC fighter Chris Curtis stated “Most definitely true. What a f*cking asshole”.

In a since-deleted tweet, McGregor responded to the allegations.

“@Actionman513 not true. I only know 1 guy on this show and he put himself forward for it. And he is now, after today, set to fight the No. 1 seed! I didn’t ask nor request nothing! And I certainly didn’t have people removed. I’m just tryna get back in the mix myself so f*ck off.”

McGregor hits back

Given the influence that the Irishman has in the UFC, it wouldn’t be too surprising if this turned out to be true.

Alas, it does seem as if McGregor is solely focused on getting back into the Octagon. He’s stepped up in a big way by taking on someone as dangerous as Chandler and that, above everything else, is going to be his main priority moving forward.

