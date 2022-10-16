UFC Vegas 62 Bonus Report: Dusko Todorovic and Jordan Wright earn ‘FOTN’ honors

The Octagon remained in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 62 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araujo.

Tonight’s women’s flyweight main event proved to be a back and forth twenty-five minute affair. Alexa Grasso appeared to have a slight edge in the standup over the course of the first two rounds but Viviane Araujo was able to get the fight to the canvas and land some decent shots of her own in round three. Round four was another closely contested frame, but it appeared Grasso did enough to edge it out. The fifth and final round was another closely contested five minutes. Araujo did her best to try and get the fight down to the canvas but was unable to do so.

- Advertisement -

The co-main event of UFC Vegas 62 featured a highly anticipated men’s bantamweight contest that saw Cub Swanson take on Jonathan Martinez. The bout resulted in a coming out party for Martinez, who battered the UFC veteran on route to a second round TKO victory (see that here).

Following the conclusion of today’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

- Advertisement -

Fight of the night: Dusko Todorovic and Jordan Wright earned ‘fight of the night’ honors for their thrilling war on tonight’s UFC Vegas 62 main card. Todorovic wound up winning the contest by second round TKO.

Performance of the night: Tatsuro Taira pocketed an extra $50k for his second-round submission victory over CJ Vergara.

Performance of the night: Jonathan Martinez earned an extra $50k for his second round TKO victory over Cub Swanson in tonight’s co-main event.

- Advertisement -

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC Vegas 62 event?

- Advertisement -