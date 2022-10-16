UFC Vegas 62 Results: Alexa Grasso defeats Viviane Araujo

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 62 event is headlined by a key women’s flyweight bout featuring Alexa Grasso taking on Viviane Araujo.

Grasso (14-3 MMA) will enter tonight’s flyweight main event sporting a three-fight winning streak, her latest being a submission victory over Joanne Wood this past March. The Mexican standout last tasted defeat in 2019, when she dropped a majority decision to reigning strawweight champion Carla Esparza.

Meanwhile, Viviane Araujo (11-3 MMA) most recently competed back in May, where she earned a unanimous decision victory over Andrea Lee. Prior to that, the Brazilian was coming off a loss to perennial contender Katlyn Chookagian.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 62 main event proved to be a back and forth twenty-five minute affair. Alexa Grasso appeared to have a slight edge in the standup over the course of the first two rounds but Viviane Araujo was able to get the fight to the canvas and land some decent shots of her own in round three. Round four was another closely contested frame, but it appeared Grasso did enough to edge it out. The fifth and final round was another closely contested five minutes. Araujo did her best to try and get the fight down to the canvas but was unable to do so.

Official UFC Vegas 62 Result: Alexa Grasso def. Viviane Araujo by unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46 x2)

Who would you like to see Grasso fight next following her decision victory over Araujo this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

