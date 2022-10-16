Deontay Wilder KO’s Robert Helenius (Video)

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder returns to the squared circle against Robert Helenius this evening in New York.

Wilder (43-2-1, 41 KO’s) has not competed since suffering a knockout loss in his trilogy bout with Tyson Fury twelve months ago. Prior to his two losses to ‘The Gypsy King‘, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ had put together a forty-three-fight unbeaten streak.

“I can’t stop right now. I must continue with my journey. I love you guys so much. I can’t end it like this. This journey isn’t over with,” Deontay Wilder said of his comeback during his statue unveiling in Alabama (via BoxingScene). “One thing about boxing that I’ve proved is that boxing thrives off of excitement, but the excitement of an American champion. Once that dies, so does boxing.”

Meanwhile, Robert Helenius (31-4 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest sporting a three-fight winning streak. ‘The Nordic Nightmare’ is coming off back-to-back TKO victories over Adam Kownacki in his most recent efforts. Prior to those wins, the Finnish product earned a second round TKO victory over Mateus Roberto Osorio.

Tonight’s ‘Wilder vs. Helenius’ contest resulted in another devastating KO from Deontay Wilder. Check out the finish below:

Official Result: Deontay Wilder def. Robert Helenius via KO in Round 1

Who would you like to see Wilder fight next following his KO victory over Helenius this evening in New York? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

