UFC Vegas 57 Results: Shavkat Rakhmonov stops Neil Magny in Round 2 (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 57 event is co-headlined by a key welterweight bout featuring Neil Magny taking on Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Magny (26-8 MMA) will enter the contest on a two-fight winning streak, his most recent being a split decision win over Max Griffin. The welterweight veteran has gone 5-1 over his past six Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, Shavkat Rakhmonov (15-0 MMA) has gone a perfect 3-0 since joining the UFC ranks in October of 2020. The Kazakhstan native most recently competed back in February, where he scored a first round knockout victory over Carlston Harris.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 57 co-main event begins and Neil Magny lands a low kick and then another. The veteran goes for a couple body kicks. Rakhmonov catches one and dumps Magney on his back. He jumps on top and begins landing some ground and pound. Shavkat moves to side control, goes knee on belly, and slides into half guard. Magny scrambles his way back to half guard. Rakhmonov stands and drops down some brutal right hands. He tries a mounted guillotine as he drops down and then winds up back in guard. A hard elbow from Shavkat Rakhmonov. Magny grabs an ankle and tries to go for a heel hook. Rakhmonov pulls his leg out and lands more shots. Magny going for another heel hook now. He doesn’t get it and eats more ground and pound for his efforts The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 57 co-main event begins and Shavkat Rakhmonov lands a crisp jab. Neil Magny looking for low kicks but eats another jab. Magny with a body kick, gets it caught and eats a 1-2. Spinning heel kick from Rakhmonov and he clinches up to put Magny on the fence. Rakhmonov looking for the trip. Magny tries to go for his own and Rakhmonov just spins him off balance and to the mat in half guard. Rakhmonov stands over Magny, passes to side control and looks to land elbows. Magny attempts to scramble. Rakhmonov is looking for the d’arce choke but can’t get the position. Magny looking for a sweep, but Rakhmonov is too heavy on top. More shots from the undefeated fighter. Rakhmonov finally jumps guillotine and Magny taps just before the bell!

🚨BUZZER BEATING GUILLOTINE CHOKE🚨 Shavkat Rakhmonov submits Neil Magny in the 2nd round! Dominant win! pic.twitter.com/wXeswLBbla — Follow @FTBeard7 (@FTBeard7) June 26, 2022

Official UFC Vegas 57 Result: Shavkat Rakhmonov def. Neil Magny via second round submission

