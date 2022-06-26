Pros react after Shavkat Rakhmonov submits Neil Magny at UFC Vegas 57

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 57 event was co-headlined by a key welterweight bout featuring Neil Magny taking on Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Magny (26-9 MMA) had entered the contest on a two-fight winning streak, his most recent being a split decision win over Max Griffin. The welterweight veteran had gone 5-1 over his past six Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, Shavkat Rakhmonov (16-0 MMA) had gone a perfect 3-0 since joining the UFC ranks in October of 2020. The Kazakhstan native most previously competed back in February, where he scored a first round knockout victory over Carlston Harris.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 57 co-main event proved to be a coming out party for Rakhmonov. The Kazakhstan native dominated the fight from start to finish, out performing Magny in both the striking and grappling departments. In the end, he finished the UFC veteran with a guillotine choke late in round two.

Official UFC Vegas 57 Result: Shavkat Rakhmonov def. Neil Magny via submission in Round 2

Post-fight reactions to Shavkat Rakhmonov defeating Neil Magny at UFC Vegas 57:

Wow 2 seconds ! — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 26, 2022

That man is damn good 🔥 #UFCVegas57 — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) June 26, 2022

Rahkmonov is a problem — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) June 26, 2022

Who would you like to see Shavkat Rakhmonov fight next following his submission victory over Neil Magny at tonight’s UFC Vegas 57 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!