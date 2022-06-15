UFC Rankings update: Jiri Prochazka debuts on P4P list, Glover Teixeira slides seven spots

Following UFC 275, there have been major changes in the UFC rankings this week.

Jiri Prochazka (29-3 MMA) has made his debut on the UFC P4P rankings list, coming in at # 11. This of course follows his victory over Glover Teixeira (33-8 MMA) last Saturday night in Kallang, Singapore. It was in round five, with only 28 seconds left on the clock that Prochazka finished Teixeira via rear-naked choke, becoming the Czech Republic’s first ever UFC champion.

Glover Teixeira slid seven spots and now finds himself at #15 on the P4P list. The drop for Teixeira has a domino effect and has moved Aljamain Sterling to #8, Jones Jones to #9 and Deiveson Figueiredo to #10.

Other notable changes to the rankings include:

Valentina Shevchenko (23-3 MMA) met up with Taila Santos (19-2 MMA) in the women’s flyweight bout at UFC 275 with ‘Bullet’ coming out the victor via split decision. Although Taila Santos lost her flyweight title fight, the 28 year old’s impressive performance has been rewarded, she moved up 2 places to #2 in the women’s flyweight rankings.

Santos’ rise has Lauren Murphy (15-5 MMA) and Jessica Andrade (23-9 MMA) each falling one place. Also, Cynthia Cavillo (9-4 MMA) has moved up to #11, swapping places with Jessica Eye (15-10 MMA).

Paulo Costa has dropped two places in the middleweight division to #6.

Tony Ferguson has moved up one place and now joins Conor McGregor tied for the #8 spot.

What do you think of the latest UFC rankings update? Are you shocked by any of the recent changes? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!