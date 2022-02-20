UFC Vegas 48 Bonus Report: Kyle Daukaus among four ‘POTN’ winners

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 48 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill.

The highly anticipated light heavyweight main event did not make it out of the first round. Johnny Walker was able to get off some good kicks in the opening moments of the fight but wound up on the receiving end of a big overhand right from Jamahal Hill which put him on queer street. After hitting the Brazilian hit the canvas, ‘Sweet Dreams’ promptly put him away with a nasty follow up right (see that here).

The co-main event of UFC Vegas 48 featured a catchweight contest (195lbs) between Kyle Daukaus and Jamie Pickett. The bout resulted in a first round buzzer beater finish from Daukaus who forced Pickett to tapout in the final second with a D’Arce choke.

Following the conclusion of today’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Performance of the night: Kyle Daukaus earned ‘POTN’ honors for his slick buzzer beater submission win over Jamie Pickett.

Performance of the night: Jamahal Hill earned an extra $50k for his stunning knockout of Johnny Walker in tonight’s UFC Vegas 48 main event. ‘Sweet Dreams’ sent his opponent crashing to the canvas with a right hand and then put him out cold with a follow up punch.

Performance of the night: Stephanie Egger pocketed an extra $50k for her first round submission victory over Jessica-Rose Clark on today’s prelims

Performance of the night: David Onama earned an extra $50k for his first round knockout victory over Gabriel Benitez.

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of today’s UFC Vegas 48 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!